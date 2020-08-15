LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The community came out in full force to help students in need get Chromebooks.
Natalie Young is the chef and owner at EAT in Downtown Las Vegas.
She decided to throw a curbside pop up to raise money for families who can't afford a Chromebook.
The turnout was better than expected.
" The beautiful thing a lot of bought chicken and donated...My goal was to raise for 100 Chromebooks and I believe I hit that goal...A lot of chicken and a lot of love from the community", said Young.
One of the more generous donations came in the form $1200.
Young said she didn't think families should have to choose between food on the table or buying essential devices for kids to get an education.
