LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many local businesses are struggling to find people to work. Some applicants schedule interviews and don't show up.
A local restaurant that opened during the pandemic said they cannot find enough employees. Greek Chicken on South Rainbow Boulevard and West Sunset Road was forced to close on Sundays due to staffing shortages.
Izzy Gutierrez is a frequent customer at Greek Chicken. She and her husband travel from Summerlin just to enjoy the delicious food.
“We live in Summerlin, but we come all the way out here because the food is delicious,” Gutierrez shared.
The couple was angry to learn that Greek Chicken was closed on Sundays because that’s normally the day they go out to eat.
Ignacio Gblan, General Manager of Greek Chicken said the sign went up 6 weeks ago and even if they did get the four employees needed to staff a Sunday, it’d be another month or two to reopen on Sundays because it takes time to train people.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of applications online, we call people up, but for some reason they don’t show,” Gblan explained.
The GM contends it’s frustrating to be closed on Sundays, its usually one of the busiest days of the week. Customers are coming to eat without knowing they are closed.
“They come in the next day and they are a little upset about it and I feel obviously bad… We just need people that want to work that’s all,” Gblan added.
Greek Chicken said they are taking applications online. Applicants can fill out applications in person as well.
Once staff has been hired and trained, Greek Chicken plans to reopen on Sundays.
