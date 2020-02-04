LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it's time to start thinking about where you're going to take your significant other for a night out on the town.
To offer you some help with your Valentine's Day plans, OpenTable has released its annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.
The 100 restaurants revered by OpenTable diners as the most ideal date night spots span 31 states, from Connecticut to California. Each year, the list is curated from over 80 million diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across all 50 states and Washington, DC., according to a news release.
Although Illinois boasts the highest number of restaurants on the list, a restaurant in the Silver State did make the cut.
Those looking for a romantic restaurant in Las Vegas should opt for Sinatra at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, according to the list.
The eatery pays culinary homage to Frank Sinatra by being the only restaurant sanctioned by the Sinatra family to bear his name, Wynn Las Vegas says.
Romance is in the air and on the table! We've revealed our top 100 most romantic restaurants in America just in time to make those #ValentinesDay reservations. Check them out here: https://t.co/I8BrcoW45c #opentable100 pic.twitter.com/Ij6SMD855m— OpenTable (@OpenTable) February 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.