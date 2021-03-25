LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first tribal casino has entered the Las Vegas market.
Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas opened on Thursday. The 60,000-square foot gaming venue is located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Gifts, a sign of friendship from the Mohegan Tribe as the Mohegan Sun Casino opens in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NzShoZhfll— Joe Vigil (@JoeVigil) March 26, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
