LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first tribal casino has entered the Las Vegas market.
Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas opened on Thursday. The 60,000-square foot gaming venue is located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which opened at the former site of the Hard Rock.
It is yet another huge sign that Las Vegas is reopening. About 1,600 jobs are being created with the new venture.'
But there is one thing that sets this casino apart from all others in Las Vegas: this is the first one run by a native tribe.
There will be around 300 people working for the Mohegan Sun Casino. Leaders today exchanged gifts with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as a sign of friendship and talked about a culture of mutual respect.
Gifts, a sign of friendship from the Mohegan Tribe as the Mohegan Sun Casino opens in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NzShoZhfll— Joe Vigil (@JoeVigil) March 26, 2021
FOX5 asked why the group chose to be in Las Vegas.
"Why not Vegas? It's the biggest gaming market in the world, right? We've been in Connecticut for 25 years, we've been in Pennsylvania for over 15 years. We're also in New Jersey, Louisiana, Washington and Canada."
The group said it is also planning to expand to Greece and South Korea.
