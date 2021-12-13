LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the strongest storm of the season rolls into town on Tuesday, Dec. 14, families with elaborate outdoor holiday displays are getting ready.
“When we have rain, we cannot be on. It takes a lot of electricity to run this, a lot of motors,” said Dale Ryan whose Boulder City home transforms to the “Christmas House” every December.
It is one of the most elaborate home Christmas displays in southern Nevada.
They’ve already had thousands of visitors this month, but Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday night, the light show will be dark as both rain and high winds are expected.
Ryan estimated it took about two hours to remove stuffed animals and hand-built toys from his front yard.
In Henderson, Scott Wright tried to use rocks to weigh down his front yard inflatables, but concluded that would not be enough to keep them from flying away.
“We are probably going to have to take down the inflatables, maybe unplug some of the wires just so nothing shorts out or has any issues,” Wright said.
