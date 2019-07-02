LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Forty-six people were displaced after a child sparked a fire at the Sonoma Hills Apartments Monday afternoon.
Residents living at the apartment complex say the fire could have been entirely avoided if parents were watching their kids more closely.
“It’s almost Thursday, Fourth of July is happening…People are going to have family and stuff and all I can tell you is you have to watch your kids more often,” Christina Thomas said.
A resident who lost their home during the fire said that her daughter woke her up to let her know the house was burning.
“When I woke up I saw my apartment on fire," Marcelis said. "I think it must have been burning for at least 5 to 10 minutes."
Residents say that smoke alarms in the complex never went off and that is a big concern for people who watched their homes go up in flames.
"Unfortunately, I wish they had smoke alarms. Because that could have saved everybody,” Mary Stanfill said.
Ahead of Fourth of July, many neighbors hope parents stay vigilant with their kids.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, there was no indication of fireworks in their investigation.
