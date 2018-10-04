LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Oct. 1 for an armed carjacking that took place in Henderson in 2015.
Raul Casarez, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking before U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson, according to federal prosecutors. Casarez pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial after a jury selection had been completed.
As part of the plea agreement, Casarez admitted he and two accomplices entered a 63-year-old man's home in Henderson on Jan. 1, 2015, pointed a firearm at the victim's face and demanded money, federal prosecutors said. Casarez tied the victim up and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn't do what Casarez said.
According to federal prosecutors, once the victim was tied, Casarez stole a television, a camera and other property from the house. He loaded the stolen items into the victim's pickup truck and left the house. Casarez later unloaded everything into a separate vehicle and parked the stolen truck near the Fiesta Casino in Henderson.
The truck was later recovered by law enforcement and found forensic evidence, such as fingerprints, connecting Casarez and his accomplices to the crime, federal prosecutors said.
Casarez had multiple previous felony convictions, including robbery, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and escape, according to federal prosecutors. Casarez was wanted for violating his federally supervised release for an underlying felony escape conviction in 2013.
Casarez's accomplices had previously pleaded guilty to the charges in the carjacking, federal prosecutors said. Casarez faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Henderson Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Gang Task Force.
