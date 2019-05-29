LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas resident hit the jackpot on a slot machine over the weekend.
Christiene H. won $221,460.53 just after 1 p.m. on May 25 at Sam's Town Hotel. She was playing a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars machine when she won.
It was not announced what the winner planned to do with her winnings.
