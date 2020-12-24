LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who lives in Las Vegas and Alaska during different parts of the year hit a jackpot of nearly $15.5 million Thursday afternoon at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.
Boyd Gaming announced that the Christmas Eve jackpot was the largest slot machine jackpot in Nevada in eight years at $15,491,103.
The winner had put just $40 into the machine before winning the jackpot around 12:30 p.m., according to Boyd.
(1) comment
Lol well done "kevin"
Casinos upping their advertising in my opinion haha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.