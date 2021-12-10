LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Rescue Mission will host the annual toy giveaway for local families in need this holiday season.
The giveaway will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas NV 89101.
Entry to the free event will be off of Maryland Pkwy only, and parking will be available on-site. Toys will be available to families on a first-come, first-served basis and children must be present to receive their gifts.
Other items, such as beanies, blankets, cookies, and canned goods will also be on hand for any family who needs them.
Families are asked to go through the line only once to ensure toys and other items can last as long as possible for those who have none.
For more information about the Giveaway drive-thru event, call (702) 382-1766 or go to https://vegasrescue.org/toys/.
