LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With kitten season underway, a Las Vegas rescue group is seeking volunteers to serve as kitten fosters.
According to a news release, Homeward Bound's foster program is focusing on kittens who are too young or need care before they are offered for adoption. It gives neonatal kittens, as well as other special-needs cats.
As part of the program, volunteers will choose which kind of animals to foster — whether newborn kittens, a mom and kittens, or even adult cats with special needs.
According to the rescue, some need to be bottle fed while others are already eating on their own and just need to reach three pounds in size so they can be spayed or neutered and adopted.
Those interested in becoming a foster care volunteer are asked to complete the online application on the Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions website or call 702-329-9771 to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.