LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pigeon rescue group is looking for "MAGA" hat-wearing pigeons released in downtown Las Vegas.
An anonymous group calling itself "P.U.T.I.N." said they released pigeons wearing MAGA hats purposely before the Democratic debate, according to an email from the group's apparent leader "Coo Hand Luke."
"P.U.T.I.N." stands for "Pigeons United To Interfere Now," the group said.
One of the pigeons was attached with a small orange hairpiece.
"There's been copycats and it's just become this trend where people are encouraging other people to do it. And it's not cool,” said Mariah Hillman, co-founder of Lofty Hopes pigeon rescue.
Lofty Hopes has spotted four of the birds so far and is in the process of trying to catch them.
Lofty Hopes plans to remove the hats. Hillman said that regardless of the humor or reasoning behind the hats, gluing an object to an animal is animal cruelty.
“The hats get in the way of their vision because they're always keeping an eye out for predators when they're flying."
Lofty Hopes is requesting help in catching the birds. For more information, click here.
