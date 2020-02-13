LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas rescue group is looking to spoil a dog that was recently diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.
Hearts Alive Village, a rescue group that saves animals at risk of being euthanized at shelters, says one of its pups was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma, which attacks cartilage, according to a news release.
According to the organization, Wonka, a 7-year-old golden retriever, has been part of the rescue since it started six years ago.
In addition to being a service dog to the group's co-founder, Kelly McMahon, Wonka also welcomes and comforts the shy and scared animals that the group takes in.
"He's had a noticeable and profound effect on hundreds of rescue animals throughout the years, helping them relax and feel safe as they went through medical treatment," Hearts Alive Village said in a release.
While the group doesn't know how long Wonka has left, they've put together an extensive bucket list to help make sure their top dog has the best experiences in his final days.
Below is the full list of bucket list items. If you're able to help fulfill one of Wonka's bucket list items, contact Sheryl at Hearts Alive Village at (702) 885-4309.
To follow Wonka's journey on Instagram, visit: instagram.com/wonkasway/
- Boat ride
- Snow day
- Go to the beach
- Stay in penthouse suite
- Dine at the table at a fancy restaurant
- Ride in a police car
- Visit a fire station (completed!)
- Enjoy a relaxing spa day
- Have a huge birthday party
- Eat sushi
- Meet someone famous
- Get on the news
- Visit best friends
- Write a song
- Write a poem
- Visit Springs Preserve
- Visit the top of the Strat
- Visit Discovery Children’s Natural history museum
- Visit a pediatrics unit
- Visit the Veterans hospital
- Have a photo shoot
- Meet Ellen
- Get a picture with the golden knight
- Get married in a downtown Chapel (happening on Valentine’s Day!)
- Have a slumber party
- Get portrait painted
- Interrupt a yoga class
