LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Applications for the City of Las Vegas' rental assistance program are pouring in.
Rental Assistance For Tenants, or RAFT, launched last month, thanks to $15 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Act. It covers 18 months of rent and utilities for households directly affected by the pandemic.
"We want to make sure that we’re providing the support to our residents to ensure they’re able to remain housed and stable," said Arcelia Barajas, deputy director for community services for the city.
Applicants must show proof that their income has been affected by COVID-19.
Their yearly income has to be below 80% of the current area median income limits. For a one person household, that's less than $44,100. For a two-person household, it's less than $50,400.
Barajas said applicants must be tenants within city limits. The city has already rejected around 80 people who do not live in Las Vegas, and an estimated 60% of current in-progress applicants are believed to be out-of-city renters.
"Most of the denials that we have had is because they’re outside of our jurisdiction, so we just refer them to the CHAP program through the county which is also providing the same assistance as us," she said.
Although it launched just last month, over 6,000 people have started the application process.
The city said 1,504 residents have submitted applications for review and, so far, 273 households have received a combined total of over $1.6 million in assistance.
The city will be capping applications once they near 1,600 approvals.
"We estimate at about 1,600 applications, and that’s a rough estimate because everyone has a different amount of assistance they need," Barajas said.
To check your annual median income limits, click here, and select 'Am I eligible?' To apply for RAFT, click here.
