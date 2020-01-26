LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The sudden passing of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash Sunday morning has stunned country. The echo of the Lakers legend could be heard in Las Vegas too.
LAS VEGAS REMEMBERS KOBE BRYANT
Las Vegas mourns the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. A frequent visitor and outstanding friend to the city, Kobe has left a lasting impression of his great talents in Las Vegas and around the world. @CityOfLasVegas sympathies to the family.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) January 27, 2020
As is sometimes the case with developing tragedies, the number of victims has now been confirmed even higher at 9. This is a truly sad event for CA and LA in particular. We will all be holding our loved ones a little closer tonight.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 27, 2020
We join the global sports community in mourning the tragic loss of one of the greatest athletes of our time. Our sincere condolences go out to the Bryant family and all those impacted. https://t.co/YDrPnpgCSk— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 27, 2020
Mamba forever.Our players remember Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/rnPftJ0mSv— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 27, 2020
