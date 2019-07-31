LAS VEGAS (AP) -- An exclusive Las Vegas country club has settled a race bias complaint with the state based on a former employee's allegation that she was wrongly fired in 2016 after at least one member noticed she has biracial children.
Red Rock Country Club admitted no wrongdoing, and Carmel-Mary Hill didn't get her tennis instructor job back under terms of an agreement accepted Tuesday by the Nevada Equal Rights Commission.
Attorney Stephanie Mazzei, representing the club, didn't immediately respond to messages.
Commission executive Kara Jenkins says Red Rock Country Club agreed to retrain staff, draft a new employee manual for approval by the commission and return to the five-member panel in mid-November for a compliance hearing.
Hill's attorney, F. Travis Buchanan, says she might now take the case to federal court.
