LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Valley realtors came together to support one of their own.
Tiera McQuater was a 34-year-old model, mother, and local real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty of Las Vegas.
Her life was changed after she and her father were driving to Utah for a ski trip.
“We hit black ice and the car just swerved,” said McQuater. “We fell off a cliff into a ravine. We dropped 200 feet and landed into a tree.”
Her father was okay but McQuater learned she had broken her neck in the crash and was paralyzed from the neck down.
After months in the hospital, feeding tubes, respirators, Tiera made progress. She regained some motion in her arms.
McQuater is confined to a wheelchair and is dependent on caregivers and her family to survive. She lives in her father’s dining room with no downstairs bathroom or shower.
“It’s really tight as far as the areas I have to move around in the house. My daughter is here and she’s upstairs. That’s the hardest part that I can’t move to her room,” said McQuater.
Her real estate family is raising money for McQuater through a Vegas Golden Knights watch party and fundraiser on March 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. The location is 9420 W Sahara Ave Suite 100.
All proceeds will go toward remodeling McQuater’s home.
The online silent auction is going on until 9 p.m. You can view items here.
You can also help support Tiera through a GoFundMe here.
