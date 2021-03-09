LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a good deal on a home rental? A lot of people are and that’s why a local realtor sharing information about a rental scam.
The local realtor said scammers are trying to lure people in to a cheap home rental, and then swipe their money. He said he knows it’s happening because a scammer used the home that he listed for sale.
He said the ad was on Facebook: Only $900 a month for a nice three bedroom, 1,300 square-foot home.
Realtor Robert Hau said the home was in escrow when the bogus rental ad came out, and the scammer used his listing photos. He thinks this home was targeted because it's vacant.
Hau said people might be apt to fall for this scam because home rentals are in high demand right now, especially cheap ones. He said in this type of scam, someone may ask the victim to meet them at the rental property, and then get them to give the scammer money.
"And what they're trying to do is take their deposit from people. They're trying to take, whether it's just an application fee or even more, from people by pretending this property, or putting it up as if it's for rent," he said.
The Nevada State Apartment Association offered some good information to keep people from getting scammed. When looking for a rental, use a reliable site like Zillow or Apartments.com.
Go to the Clark County assessor's website to find out the owner of property, so you know who you're talking with, and never use cash -- use a cashier's check or money order.
They also said to use a credit card over a debit card if you can, as it's easier to contest a charge that way if someone tries to rip you off.
