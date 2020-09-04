LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prominent Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson was sentenced Friday to eight to 20 years in prison after a deadly DUI crash killed a mother of three in May 2019.
Gragson pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of driving under the influence resulting in death and bodily harm.
Gragson drunkenly crashed into a tree May 30, 2019 resulting in the death of passenger Melissa Newton and serious injuries to two other passengers.
In Friday's hearing, prosecutors asked District Judge Michael Villiani to sentence Gragson to at least 10 years and a maximum of 25 years.
Gragson's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, asked Judge Villiani for a six to 15-year prison sentence, concurrent.
Villiani sentenced Gragson to eight to 20 years in prison. Gragson must report to the Clark County Detention Center by 3 p.m. Friday.
