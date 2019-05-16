LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rape Crisis Center is in need of volunteers.
The center serves all of Clark County and is addressing increasing demand for its services, according to a release from the center.
In 2018, the center responded to 727 victims of sexual assault at the hospital, handled 4,214 hotline calls and helped a record number of counseling clients, the release said. In February 2019, the center expanded its office space to help manage the demand.
"Our office expansion earlier this year gave us the capability to expand our counseling services, support groups, prevention and volunteer programs," Rape Crisis Center executive director Daniele Staple said. "We have made significant strides in expanding our counseling services, but we still struggle to staff community events as more and more groups are reaching out to us for training, information and prevention programming. Trained volunteers are absolutely vital to our operations, and we now have the space to accommodate larger classes of volunteer trainees. Our hope is to max out our next class starting at the end of May, especially as the busy summer months approach."
For the last three years, Staple said, summer month has been the busiest of the year in terms of responding to victims at the hospital and calls to the center's hotline. The center is also getting more requests to participate in health fairs, community programs and back-to-school events.
Applications for the next training session are due May 20, and the course begins May 28. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and be able to successfully pass a background check, drug screening and commit to a minimum of six months of volunteer service of at least four hours per week, the release said.
Those interested in volunteering may apply at rcclv.org.
