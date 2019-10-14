Not sure where to travel to on your next vacation? You may want to look towards Las Vegas, as a new study allegedly found the city to be the least expensive city in the United States for accommodations in October.
The study, which was completed by CheapHotels.org and compared hotel rates across 50 urban destinations during Oct. 2019, found that Las Vegas has an average hotel rate of just $69 per night for a double room.
Comparing only centrally located hotels rated three stars or more, CheapHotels found that Nashville and Boston were the most expensive cities in the country for accommodations in October. A stay in Music City will cost visitors an average rate of $223 per night, while a night in Beantown is just a few dollars cheaper at $221.
Rounding out the top five most expensive cities were San Jose ($214), San Francisco ($209) and Albuquerque ($198).
With the study finding Las Vegas to be the cheapest, San Antonio was the next cheapest ($84) followed by Fresno ($85), Baltimore ($97) and Tuscon ($99).
To view the full study: https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/cities19.html
