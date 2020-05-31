LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday released statements weighing in on the controversy surrounding George Floyd's in-custody death and the resulting protests that have manifested throughout the United States. In Las Vegas, Sunday became the fourth day of protests in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
George Floyd, a black man arrested in Minneapolis, died after a white officer knelt on his neck while in police custody. He told police repeatedly that he couldn't breathe. His death has sparked outrage across the country, including in Las Vegas.
Hometown heroes the Raiders and VGK released the following statements Sunday:
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
June 1, 2020
"To watch a man be murdered by a uniformed police officer kneeling on the man's throat for 9 minutes...
while three uniformed officers either assisted or stood by watching is disturbing in too many ways. To be honest, I'm surprised that the resulting violence hasn't been worse. Emotions are high, temperatures are hot and there's static in the air. But burning your brother's house down is ultimately not the answer. Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong. We have to come up with solutions.That's the challenge in front of us. Not only as Americans. But as human beings."
- Mark Davis
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
June 1, 2020
"The Vegas Golden Knights vehemently condemn racism in all its forms. Prejudice, violence and bigotry have no place in our society. We understand significant reforms are needed in order to create lasting, meaningful change that will end the systemic discrimination
and injustices that have existed for far too long. We firmly stand in solidarity with all of those who peacefully seek to inspire this change. We believe in protecting those who are unable to protect themselves. We are committing to working with all our neighbors, regardless of race, creed, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or socioeconomic class, to help unit our community and our nation together as one."
- VGK
