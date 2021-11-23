LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of families lined up at Allegiant Stadium to get some help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately one out of every six people in our community is facing food insecurity," said Kate Gaines with Three Square Food Bank. "As we head into this holiday, we know the prices are much higher."
"He just recently lost his job and I recently had two surgeries so I'm not working right now," said Jodi Smith who came through the line. "So we're happy there's people giving out to help us out for this year."
The Las Vegas Raiders and Three Square Food Bank came together to give turkey, potatoes, and all the fixings for anyone in our community that needed it.
"It's awesome," said former Raider and pro football hall of famer, Rod Woodson. "Giving back to the community in a time of need."
Woodson said he was touched to see the reactions of those in line.
"I think we also understand the pandemic is really not over," Woodson said. "A lot of families still are struggling because of that. So just appreciation that someone is here to help them. Their voice is being heard. I think that's a good thing."
"To me it gives me goosebumps," said former Raiders player Roy Hart.
Hart said he could relate a lot of the people in line.
"I grew up in a household with eight kids," Hart said. "So I understand this. And now to be able to come out and give back it's even more special."
He said he's proud to see his former team making such an impact.
"Seeing the people come up, some of them with tears in their eyes. Some of them with five kids in the car," Hart said. "We're thankful to be able to do this."
Three Square is still looking for monetary donations this holiday season. Right now it's matching every dollar donated. Click here to give.
