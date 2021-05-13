LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday honored the local educator who was named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.
Kermit R. Booker Sr. Elementary School teacher Juliana Urtubey was surprised by the Silver & Black after her milestone achievement. The Raiderettes delivered a basket on behalf of the team to celebrate Urtubey.
Urtubey was called "a passionate educator and advocate," last week by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during her visit to Las Vegas.
The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) presented her with the honor and said she set the bar high for people in her line of work:
"She is the first Latinx Nevada State Teacher of the Year since at least 1992. Ms. Urtubey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Bilingual Elementary Education and a Master’s degree in special bilingual education from the University of Arizona. Ms. Urtubey is a National Board-Certified Teacher (Exceptional Needs Specialist, Early Childhood and Young Adults). Currently, she is a hybrid educator at Booker Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada where she serves as a co-teacher in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade special education settings and as an instructional strategist developing school-wide Multi-Tiered System of Supports for academic, social-emotional, and behavioral interventions."
Before joining Booker, Urtubey served as a special education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School and affectionately known as "Ms. Earth." She often finds herself helping to "beautify the school" with gardens and murals.
