LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- For the first time in Las Vegas history, there aren't any concerts or live performances in downtown or the strip.
Now DJ's and music artists are bringing those performances into their fan's homes, through their phone.
"A lot of artists are doing it on their own Instagram, which is great ... but I’m more interested in the artist taking over our Instagram so they’re talking to Las Vegas," said Wayne Danielson, also known as "Big D" on 95.5 The Bull.
That's how "Quarantined and Unplugged" was born. Big D said he came up with the idea while sitting on his couch one Saturday.
"We all like going to shows right? Having a date on a calendar is something we all look forward to and we’re robbed of that right now. So our goal was to schedule these out like real concerts," he said.
Country artist Russel Dickerson, know for his number one hit, "Every Little Thing" hosted a live show on 95.5 The Bull's Instagram page Thursday night.
There's no big stage or fancy light, that's part of the fun.
"It’s a way for you to give them a shout out and say, 'oh my sister loves you! it’s her birthday, her name is Karen.' ... Even I watch these and I know who’s coming and I know what they’re going to do and I still tune in because I’m like, 'yay, a concert!'" said Big D.
DJ Certified from Power 88 Radio is doing live sets from his home too, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
"They’re like, 'oh do a old school mix, do this type of mix, so I kind of take requests while I'm DJ’ing too ... It’s to the point now I got a lot of people like, 'damn I wish I was in the club now, I wish I could go to the club right now and I’m like you got your club at home!'" said DJ Certified.
A new normal for the DJ's too.
Big D said they are doing a mix of new and well known artists.
"We have Tyler Riggs performing, which we haven’t announced yet, but now you know," said Big D.
It's not quite the same as a concert, but it's something to look forward to.
"We tune them in and I have my wife and two young kids and we dance in the kitchen and we dance in the living room to the performances," said Big D.
Big D said he's working on another big artist to perform on Instagram a week from Monday.
