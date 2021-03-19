LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local drag queens will perform live at drag brunch this Sunday with a portion of proceeds to benefit Golden Rainbow.
Edie, Vita Summers and Dusty Muffin from the Las Vegas show "Faaabulous!" will sing at the ticketed event on March 21 at 12:00 to 2 p.m. The brunch will be held at the Stirling Club on Paradise Road and will be limited to 100 people.
Brunch entails a pre-fixe, three-course menu that includes "bottomless bubbles" champagne and crab cake benny.
Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Golden Rainbow, which organized the event, says a "generous percentage" of ticket sales will benefit the organization, which provides housing and financial assistance for those living with HIV/AIDS.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.