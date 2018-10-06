LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 100 protesters rallied in Las Vegas against Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The protest wasn’t just about the newly appointed Supreme Court justice. It was also about Senator Dean Heller, who voted in confirm Kavanaugh on Saturday. Protestors said they want him out of office by January.

“He votes against the best interest of Nevadans,” Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus said. “He does not stand with Nevadans.”

“The vote he made is the latest in a string of votes that go against women's rights and women's issues in this country,” Lindsey Harmon said.

Despite promises to remain impartial on the bench, Justice Kavanaugh did not convince protestors.

“A woman's right to choose, voting rights, environmental protection: there are so many issues that are on the line,” Will Pregman said. “I’m a millennial. When I'm my parents age, he will still be on the court. He's still going to be making decisions that will impact my life, impact the lives of everyone in Nevada, in the country. So that really should send a message of just how important our federal court system is.”

Kavanaugh confirmed, quickly sworn in; major Trump victory WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday night after the bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed him. The Senate vote delivered an election-season triumph to President Donald Trump that could swing the court rightward for a generation after a battle that rubbed raw the country's cultural, gender and political divides.

They said Kavanaugh’s testimony against sexual assault allegations did not help his case.

“I think really that was the moment that showed he didn't have the temperament to be a judge,” Pregman said. “And on top of his opinions and judicial record, he was entering into this with a partisan attitude.”

Even though they couldn’t ‘cancel Kavanaugh,’ frustrated protestors said this will only drive them to the polls in November.

“Folks are waking up to this and getting politically involved,” Pregman said. “I think this will be a rallying point for basically saying people need to own the democracy we live in. Get out to vote. Be an active participant, not just now in this election, but going forward from now.”

Spokesperson Keelie Brown of the Nevada Republican National Committee sent this statement:

“By opposing Judge Kavanaugh, Jacky Rosen has clearly sided with the circus that is the Democrat Party which voted against his confirmation today. The disgraceful way in which Democrats have behaved throughout this confirmation process makes it clear that their party is only focused on obstruction and resistance no matter how foolish it makes them look. Come November, voters will remember that Jacky Rosen chooses to toe the party line even when her party engages in petulant, divisive behavior that is wholly inappropriate for adults, let alone sitting U.S. senators.”