LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas city councilman says tearing down a problem business or home is only a last resort in getting someone to make safety repairs or keep a property from bringing down property value in a neighborhood.
“It’s really geared towards unresponsive homeowners or landowners who have serious code enforcement issues. Those code enforcement issues could be life safety. It’s just not safe for people to be in that building. So if you see a house that was burnt down and the homeowner is not taking care of it, the city has an obligation to response and make sure it’s safe,” said Ward 1 Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen.
The council currently has had the power to tear down problem properties, but a gap in the measure involves the speed at which it could be done.
Knudsen said it can take months or years for the city to move on a property, but not the new bill.
“That allows the city to move relatively quickly, within 62 days, to bring into compliance that home or that property,” he said.
He said the measure could impact businesses or homes, vacant or occupied. The councilor said people call about one property often in his ward, Ward 1. He said it’s a vacant home near Charleston and Jones boulevards where people are dumping all kinds of things.
"I know the homeowner passed away a year or so ago. People started abandoning their animals in the backyard," Knudsen said. “Neighbors of that home, or that property, are reaching out to me on a pretty regular basis saying another day another mattress is sitting on the driveway. Another day another couch has been dropped off. Another day and there’s three dogs that someone abandoned in the backyard, someone needs to help those animals."
The councilman said the city already has a list of about 200 properties that it’s concerned about. He says code enforcement may prioritize those based on the dangers they pose to people and work from there. However, there are just 14 code enforcement officers to look at properties in all of Las Vegas.
He said they want to work with homeowners who are responsive and help them find the resources to make needed safety repairs. A resolution of the bill was passed last week and Knudsen expects a final vote will come in a week or two.
