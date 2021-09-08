LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An emotional goodbye at Southern Hills Hospital as a professional MMA fighter gave others a fighting chance through the gift of organ donation.
Las Vegan Kyle "Boom" Reyes, 30, underwent surgery at another medical facility for a torn bicep.
An infection in his lung spread, his organs began shutting down, damaging his brain, according to his family on his GoFundMe. That is when it became unclear if Reyes would be the same man who fans, family and friend knew and loved.
The hospital held an honor walk for Reyes this week, who donated his heart, kidney, liver, corneas and tissue upon death.
According to the Nevada Donor Network, 595 Nevadans are waiting for a life-saving transplant right now -- 1,531,206 people are registered donors.
To register to become an organ donor, click here. To access his family's GoFundMe, click here.
