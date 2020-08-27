LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native and professional baseball player Cadyn Grenier discussed his playing career and the stance for social justice around the sports world.
Grenier, a Bishop Gorman grad and Baltimore Orioles draft pick shared his thoughts about sports playing a role in the social justice movement.
" it kinda sucks for VGK fans, looking fwd to game tonight, but the players gotta do what they feel is best way to use platform to speak out against social injustice, systemic racism, if that's the way the leagues is best, i'm all for it", said Grenier.
Cadyn was supposed to play his second year of professional baseball, but the pandemic forced minor league teams to close up shop.
Grenier has not played ball in almost a year. This is longest stretch of time for the former Oregon State Beaver.
Still with so much uncertainty, Grenier is staying in shape in his hometown and waiting for his next call up to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.