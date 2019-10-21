LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jamal Rashid, known as producer "Mally Mall" pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with running alleged prostitution businesses.
According to the U.S. Attorney's officer, Rashid, 44, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to unlawfully owning and operating a prostitution business guised as an escort business.
Authorities said Rashid operated several prostitution businesses around Clark County between April 2002 and September 2014.
In an admission to authorities, Rashid reportedly said he used cell phones "and other means" to cause women who worked for his escort business to prostitute themselves. His credit card was used to pay for travel-related expenses and advertisements on websites like Eros and Backpage.
In 2014, Rashid's home near Oquendo Road and Lamb Boulevard was raided by FBI agents. A business used for his prostitution arrangements near Dean Martin Drive and Patrick Lane was also raided.
