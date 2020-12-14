LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During a normal year, the holiday season is the busiest time for postal shops. The owners of A&J Postal+ said the pandemic has only added to that.
"Even during a pandemic, as an essential business, we chose to stay open to serve our community," said Alaric Hayes. "We've seen an increase in shipping due to the shopping online, and of course the returns that might come with that."
Alaric and his wife Johanna said they have adjusted to the changes.
"We've expanded our employees," Hayes said. "We've hired three more additional part time employees."
Hayes said these employees help when they have rushes throughout the day
"That would be marked by a line to the door or even outside the door," Hayes said. "It'll just be a flurry of activity."
Hayes said the success wouldn't be possible without the community.
"We definitely love serving our locals and our regulars," Hayes said. "We've had a very positive response and support from all of them during these times."
He said he hopes to be able to serve them for years to come.
"To be able to help someone progress or finish something that otherwise they wouldn't have been able to do because of the shutdown, that really gives us a sense of fulfilment, giving back," Hayes said.
