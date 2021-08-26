LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the incident is occurring in the 9000 block of Debonair Avenue, near El Capitan Way and Flamingo.
#BREAKING Officers are on scene of an active barricade in the 9000 block of Debonair Ave., near El Capitan Way and Flamingo. We are trying to de-escalate the situation with a male in severe mental distress. Please avoid the area and watch out for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/lAt11TvPfF— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 26, 2021
Police said SWAT officers entered and lcoated a male suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Authorities ask that people please avoid the area while the situation is underway.
