LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands of people sleep out on the streets every night in the Las Vegas Valley.
Tuesday night, county leaders and community members will count how many people are struggling with homelessness in Clark County.
This point-in-time report is crucial for local nonprofits to stay up and running because it helps determine funding.
Catholic Charities is one of dozens of nonprofits in Southern Nevada which devote resources to help homeless people. Director of Media Relations Leslie Carmine said 51 percent of their budget comes from local or federal government.
Last year, there was a small drop in homelessness. The annual homeless count reported a little more than 6,000 homeless people.
Carmine said it’s hard to tell if that number will go up or down this year.
“We see people really struggling and sometimes it’s in different ways you know, mental illness and addiction has a large factor on homelessness and can really exacerbate the problem. But sometimes it's not in any fault of their own – they're ending up in a situation they never thought they would be in,” she said.
The annual homeless count is happening around the same time metro police started a new initiative.
Foremaster Lane off North Main Street in downtown used to be known as “tent city.” It was basically where homeless people called home. Personal belongings and trash filled every inch of the street. Now, the street is empty and clean.
"We've hoped that they've kind of moved on and found services,” said Carmine.
Metro Police Lt. Joe Sobrio said over the last few months there was a major spike in crime around that area and something needed to change.
Carmine said there’s a new sense of security now that the street is cleaned up.
A homeless outreach team with Metro spent the first two weeks cleaning up the street and trying to get people into shelters.
Police said their goal was service first, arrest last. Only a handful of people were arrested over that two-week cleanup period.
Police said they still have the same goal today.
On Tuesday, FOX5 saw officers tell at least two people to move off the sidewalk. No citations, no arrests, just officers talking to people who were trying to sleep on the sidewalks.
"Since they kicked us out of this area we've been trying to find a place to stay at night time and it's been real difficult.”
Not everyone who lives out on the streets wants to go inside a shelter. Kent Galbraith is one of those people.
"I prefer to sleep outside myself," he said.
Galbraith said the shelters are too loud and the people inside are “obnoxious.”
Police said they can't allow people to camp outside because it's not safe and it's extremely unsanitary.
While some people who previously resided on Foremaster Lane started using more services, other people like Galbraith just relocated to a different part of town.
Lt. Sobrio said they use to do weekly cleanups of Foremaster Lane but the road would go back to being extremely dirty within the hour.
He went on to say the congestion and crime started to prevent people from getting services in the area.
While police make progress on Foremaster Lane, Carmine said there’s still a lot more the community can do. She said the homeless count happening Tuesday night is crucial to understanding our neighbors on the streets.
"Homelessness is not a problem that happens overnight so it can't necessarily be solved overnight so getting a count is a good start so we can get the right services in the right places."
Lt. Sobrio said part of the problem on Foremaster Lane was stemming from
“Well-meaning people” feeding the homeless. While it is admirable, Sobrio said it creates more health hazards. He suggests donating to places like Catholic Charities and Salvation Army where a dollar goes a lot further.
To get involved, reach out to Lt. Sobrio by via homelessoutreach@lvmpd.com.
