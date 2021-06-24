LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley on Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer said about 10:45 p.m. on June 23 the investigation was taking place in the 8900 block of Jaquita Avenue, near Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.
According to police, arriving officers observed a female, later identified as 28-year-old Shamiya Todd, on an upstairs balcony yelling. Todd was detained and officers made entry into the residence and located an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
The investigation determined that the shooting was the result of a love triangle, according to police. The investigation also indicated that Todd was the suspect in the crime, police said.
Todd was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.
