LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were trying to locate a suspect in a robbery on New Year's Eve.
According to a press release, a woman robbed an unnamed convenience store on the 6300 block of West Charleston, near Torrey Pines Drive on Dec. 31 about 2:30 a.m.
Police said she threatened the clerk with a gun, demanding money, and left with an unknown amount.
She's described as about 35 years old, 5'6" tall, with black hair that she wore in a bun on the day of the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at
702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
