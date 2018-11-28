LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a woman who posed as a Child Protection Services worker, for an attempted abduction of a 3-week-old baby.
Police said Joanna Brooks called the police dispatch line on Monday. She said she was a CPS worker and she needed officers to assist her in the emergency pickup of a child.
Metro Police Captain Nicole Splinter said this is not an uncommon request. Officers help CPS with these situations from time to time. Police met with Brooks, gave them paperwork and what looked like court orders.
Brooks did not know the family personally in the case, but had been in communication with them on social media, because they were looking to buy baby clothes from her, police said. Brooks was able to go through their Facebook pages and learn the baby’s name, date of birth, and the parents’ date of birth. That was what she needed to create those fake documents, with accurate information.
Brooks planned to meet with officers at the corner of Nellis and Craig before going to the house to get the baby. She was ultimately arrested for several felony counts. She did not contact the family on Monday, but officers did.
Brooks is an ex-felon from California. She told police she planned on keeping the baby because her own baby was taken away.
Metro Police asked that if anyone else had contact with her, or tried to buy baby items from her, to contact police.
