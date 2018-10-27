LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in a case of self-defense at a bar in northeast Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman in her 30s was at a bar on the 3400 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Cheyenne Avenue at around 1 a.m. Her ex-boyfriend, also in his 30s, entered the bar and confronted her.
According to Spencer, the woman had an active restraining order against him. When she tried to call 911, the ex-boyfriend threatened her, said he would kill her and reached for something in his pocket. The woman told police she believed he was reaching for a gun.
Spencer said the man did not have a weapon on him.
The woman fired at the ex-boyfriend inside the bar and police were called to the scene, Spencer said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was let go after being interviewed by police.
Spencer said the case was submitted to the District Attorney's office, as detectives are considering the shooting as self-defense. Per protocol, self-defense cases are sent to the D.A.'s office for review, according to Spencer.
The Clark County coroner will release the man's identity after his next of kin have been notified.
