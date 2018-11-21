LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 43-year-old woman was killed in a crash in the northwest valley on Wednesday evening.
The woman, who was not identified, was a passenger in a 2016 Ford Fusion when it collided with a 2004 BMW X5.
The crash happened about 5:20 p.m. at Smoke Ranch Road and Torrey Pines Drive.
In a press release, police said the BMW went through the intersection against a red light and it struck the right side of the Ford.
Both drivers, 42-year-old Juan Sanabria and in the BMW, 28-year-old Elijah Mauldin, were taken to UMC by ambulance.
Police said the passenger of the Ford died at the hospital.
Neither driver showed signs of impairment, police said.
This was Metro's 124th traffic-related fatality of 2018.
