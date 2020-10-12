LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning shoppers to be mindful of "porch pirates" as Amazon Prime Day approaches.
Happening Oct. 13-14, Amazon Prime Day features massive sales and deals. Sales during last year's Prime Day event were reportedly bigger than on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Amid the pandemic, more retailers are joining in on the Prime Day frenzy by offering sales of their own.
As a result of the influx of shoppers expected to be placing online orders, LVMPD is reminding people to be aware that "porch pirates" will be out in force ready to steal your packages.
Among other suggestions, if you don't be home to receive your items, police recommend having the packages delivered to your workplace or the home of someone you know will be home. Police also recommend selecting the option to require a signature in order to leave the item.
Good Morning Southeast! As many of you are aware, tomorrow is day 1 of Amazon Prime Day which means Porch Pirates will be out in force ready to steal your packages from your porches. Please see attached flyer for ways to help prevent package thefts. pic.twitter.com/nAQHub6Ity— SEAC@lvmpd.com (@LVMPDSEAC) October 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.