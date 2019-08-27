LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent a warning on Tuesday of a phone scam using the department's own numbers.
According to the release, the reported phone calls use Metro's prefixed numbers and extensions. The scammers call to sell services or solicit money.
Las Vegas police reminded the public that they will never contact anyone for the following reasons:
- Call and demand immediate payment for warrants or traffic fines
- Threaten arrest for failure to pay
- Request credit or debit card numbers over the phone
- Request personal information such as a Social Security Card number
- Sell or solicit money for any type of service, including insurance services for funeral expenses
Anyone with any information about fraud cases or has been a victim is urged to contact the LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau Financial Crimes section at (702) 828-3483.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.
