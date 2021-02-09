LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents after card skimmers were found on multiple machines throughout the valley.
According to a social post from LVMPD's Financial Crimes, five skimmers on Point of Sale (POS), ATM walk-ups and ATM Drive-ups were found throughout the valley.
While it is still an ongoing investigation, the agency says they want to remind the public to be mindful when using any ATM or POS.
If possible, LVMPD advises that using “tap to pay” or a mobile device would be safer.
According to police, if you believe the machine has been tampered with, please notify the business, or contact LVMPD non-emergency number 3-1-1.
