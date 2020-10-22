LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police issued a warning to the community Thursday warning of a spike in "vigilante" justice cases related to child predators online.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating several incidences where people are posing as minors to lure would-be child predators and catch them in the act, the department said in a release Thursday.
Alleged offenders are meeting at designated locations and are confronted about their online exchanges with minors. Video recordings are then posted, garnering thousands of online views. Some of the interactions have turned violent, police said.
Police are asking the public to report any suspicious behavior and to "not take matters in their own hands."
The community can report any activity to LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.
