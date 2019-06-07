metro.jpg

Las Vegas Police were investigating a crash involving a Metro vehicle at West Lake Mead Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard. (Gabe Stutzky/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating an injury crash Friday afternoon involving a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the intersection of West Lake Mead Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a Metro vehicle and a private vehicle were involved in a collision, police said.

No critical injuries were reported, police said. 

Lanes are restricted in the area, so use an alternate route if possible.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

