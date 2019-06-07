LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating an injury crash Friday afternoon involving a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle.
Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the intersection of West Lake Mead Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard, where a Metro vehicle and a private vehicle were involved in a collision, police said.
No critical injuries were reported, police said.
Lanes are restricted in the area, so use an alternate route if possible.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.