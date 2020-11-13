LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police vehicle was involved in a crash Friday evening.
According to police, an unmarked police department vehicle was involved in a crash around 9:17 p.m. near Valley View and Tropicana. A suspect struck a police vehicle and left the scene, police said.
The detective driving the police car was injured, along with citizen as they left the area of the crash. Both suffered minor injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash and the suspect has not been found.
