LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wrong-way driver hit a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle Friday morning, temporarily closing part of I-215 southbound.
LVMPD said an on-duty crime scene analyst was hit on by a wrong-way driver just after 3 a.m. Aug. 30. The analyst was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. It's unclear if the wrong-way driver suffered any injuries.
Southbound I-215 between Flamingo and Tropicana was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened before 6 a.m.
