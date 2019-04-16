LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were urging gun owners to responsibly lock up their firearms.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted a video on Tuesday featuring one of their officers involved in a 2017 shooting where the suspect had a stolen gun.
According to police, 24 percent of stolen guns in the valley come from northwest Las Vegas including the one pointed at the officer shown in their video.
"We have a group of people or type of criminal that will prey on that specific area because it's nice," said Metro spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield.
Hadfield said gun owners need to keep their firearms in safes while not in use at home and some form of lock-box if left in a vehicle.
According to Metro, 20 percent of the 107 guns stolen in northwest Las Vegas were taken from vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.