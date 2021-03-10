LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman who was walking her dog.
Police said about 7 a.m. on March 8, the woman was walking in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Torrey Pines Drive, near Oakey Boulevard, when she was attacked by an unidentified man.
The suspect pushed her to the ground, according to police, and sexually assaulted her. She fought him off and called police.
The suspect was described as a Black male adult between 18 and 21 years old. He's about 6' tall with a thin build and was wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police at (702) 449-3911.To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555, or at: crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Sisolak will call him oppressed. DemocRats are destroying American cities with their "crime spree-get out free" agenda.
