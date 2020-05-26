LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are seeking help locating suspects who allegedly committed a robbery north of UNLV in early May.
The robbery took place on May 11 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at a business located in the 3800 block of South Maryland Parkway.
Two men and two women entered the business and stole several items, and one of the suspects punched a store employee. Police said all four suspects fled after the altercation with the employee.
Police have provided the following descriptions of the suspects.
Suspect #1: Man wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, with black and purple open-toe slides
Suspect #2: Man wearing glasses, a black “Puma” shirt, blue jeans pants, with black open-toe slides
Suspect #3: Woman wearing a red “UNLV Running Rebels” shirt, blue jean pants and black shoes
Suspect #4: Woman wearing a black sweater, blue jean pants, with white open-toe slides.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
